BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,889. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $943,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 4,705,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,408,500 shares of company stock worth $125,944,500.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

