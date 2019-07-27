Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $128.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

Shares of BFAM opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda A. Mason sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,423,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

