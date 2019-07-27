Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $184-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.17 million.Brightcove also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.06 to $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,387. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

