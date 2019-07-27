Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

BMY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

