Brokerages Anticipate Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Covia posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covia.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $428.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Shares of CVIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 891,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. Covia has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $18.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Covia by 359.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Covia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Covia by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.