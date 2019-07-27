Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,663,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after buying an additional 3,176,614 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,396,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,518,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

