Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million.

In other news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,988.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 324,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. 342,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,008. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

