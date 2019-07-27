Brokerages Anticipate Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Gain Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of GCAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 268,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

