Brokerages Anticipate Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Hi-Crush reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hi-Crush.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Shares of NYSE HCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. 669,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,015. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hi-Crush has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

In other news, CFO Laura C. Fulton acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,620. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

