Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $240.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.40 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $211.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.73. The stock had a trading volume of 224,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,853. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 185,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12,849.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

