Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BF.B. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. 1,050,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $57.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

