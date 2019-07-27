Brokerages Set BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $202.88

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.88.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.61. 111,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,548 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,696 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

