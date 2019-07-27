Brokerages Set Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $134.00

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASTY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter worth $312,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dassault Systemes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51. Dassault Systemes has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $166.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

