Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT at $16.11

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

GSKY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 861,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,777. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

