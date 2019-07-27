Brokerages Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $107.13

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.62. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,963.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,341 shares of company stock worth $1,976,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.