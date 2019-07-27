Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) PT at $48.33

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

NYSE PBF opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,524,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,101,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 535,725 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,480,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

