Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameren Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,722.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 85,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 50.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

