Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.43. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

