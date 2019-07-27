Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,275,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 6,990,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BPR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 529,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brookfield Property Reit has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $21.19.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 593,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.