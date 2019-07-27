Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. 1,743,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,221. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,822 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

