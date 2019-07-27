Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Roku from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.02.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Brunswick by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.