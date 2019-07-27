Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.14. Brunswick also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.02.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

