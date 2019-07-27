BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.50).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 191.98 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 187.22 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.99.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis bought 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,484,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

