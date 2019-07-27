BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $210.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $377,392.00 and $210.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

