BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 177,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,555. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $52,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,803,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.