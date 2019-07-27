Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CABO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,316.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,191.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,218.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.23. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 1 year low of $710.19 and a 1 year high of $1,243.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total value of $613,869.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.