CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Get CAI International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,342. CAI International has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. CAI International had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 13.01%. CAI International’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CAI International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in CAI International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth $3,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.