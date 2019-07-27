Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.92 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Camden National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 155,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden National by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 35,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,231. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27.
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
