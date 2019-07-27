Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CPT opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 65,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

