CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

