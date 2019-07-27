Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

“We come away feeling good about the momentum building, as QTRX is ~3% penetrated into the life sciences research market. QTRX is executing well above its 40%+ rev. growth target, and sits on new product launches. We reiterate our BUY, raise our PT to $38 from $35. One competitor just shut its doors. We were recently surprised to hear directly from privately-held Singulex CEO Guido Baechler (who employed 71 people and invested $225M+ into its business) that the company shuttered its business on June 28, 2019. With one less competitor, we expect QTRX to continue steamrolling ahead. QTRX is well positioned for elite growth. QTRX has grown its top line +70% in its trailing four quarters and is now rolling out new products, and feels good about Street’s $50.7M (+35%) estimate for 2019.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $48,387.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $49,159.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,609 shares of company stock valued at $403,678. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

