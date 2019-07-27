Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,596,300 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 374,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

