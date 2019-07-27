Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.09

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and traded as low as $35.27. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 205,749 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Steven R. Piepgrass sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.46, for a total transaction of C$25,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233 shares in the company, valued at C$117,875.18. Also, Director P. Derek Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$36,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802 shares in the company, valued at C$29,505.58.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.