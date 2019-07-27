Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,136. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $619.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.4570712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.