Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CANG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

