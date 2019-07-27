CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CannTrust (TSE:TRST) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE:TRST traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,198. The firm has a market cap of $424.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.64. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.54.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

