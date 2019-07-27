Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS.

NYSE COF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.08. 3,221,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

