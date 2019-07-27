Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.69.

CARB traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 7,266,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,318. The stock has a market cap of $823.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $94,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,777,000.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

