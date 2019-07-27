CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.92.

CARG stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $6,348,729.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $7,275,615.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,057,527 shares of company stock valued at $113,524,340. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarGurus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

