Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.