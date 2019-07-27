Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $209,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carnival by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,026,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Carnival by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,298,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 501,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,197. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

