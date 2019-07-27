Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Shares of CARO traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 80,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00.

CARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $76,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $40,984.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,192 shares of company stock valued at $568,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 390.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

