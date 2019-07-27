Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.33 ($21.32).

Shares of EPA:CA traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching €17.93 ($20.84). 2,424,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.34. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

