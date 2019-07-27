Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total value of $54,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $412,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $774,982 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

