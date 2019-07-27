CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. CBS reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

CBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

CBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,410. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60. CBS has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

