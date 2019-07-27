Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Celestica also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.09-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 349,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. Celestica has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Beacon Securities cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

