Cello Health (LON:CLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $126.00. Cello Health shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 8,618 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.13.

In other news, insider Mark Bentley sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £164,846 ($215,400.50).

About Cello Health (LON:CLL)

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

