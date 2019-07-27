Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.57.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,417. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

