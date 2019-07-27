CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.37

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

About CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

