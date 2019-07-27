Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.72 EPS.

Cerner stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 2,691,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $723,234.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

